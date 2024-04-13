Mercury in Pune likely to hit 40° next week: IMD

The model forecast indicated a significant rise in temperature in Central Maharashtra between April 15 to 20. Therefore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a higher temperature warning for Central Maharashtra, where the temperature in most of the districts including Pune is likely to reach above 40 degrees. Meanwhile, the Vidarbha region has been experiencing unseasonal rains in isolated areas for the last few days, and will likely experience clear weather around 19 April, when the first phase of elections will be held. In Pune, the district is likely to experience a clear sky for the next 3-4 days and due to an increase in moisture level. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra is currently experiencing a mixed weather condition, where parts of the state witnessing a significant drop in temperature along with the unseasonal rains, thunder and lightning activities, while the other parts of the state have been experiencing scorching heat and constant above-normal temperatures for the last few days.

In the latest update, Central Maharashtra is likely to experience a significant increase in temperature due to moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

In his recent tweet, KS Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune said, “Parts of Central Maharashtra including Pune could see a temperature above 40 degrees. People should follow the heat/ temperature advisory issued by the department.’’

Speaking about the current weather system influencing the weather conditions in Maharashtra, Vaishali Khobragade, Senior Meteorologist, IMD said, “Currently, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Rajasthan & adjoining north Gujarat and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation to Konkan and Goa in lower tropospheric levels. There are chances of high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea into Northwest India from April 13 to 15. Maharashtra is also receiving moisture from the Bay of Bengal and under the influence of the above weather systems, the state is likely to experience an increase in temperature especially in Central Maharashtra.’’

In Pune, the district is likely to experience a clear sky for the next 3-4 days and due to an increase in moisture level, the district is likely to experience a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius, Khobragade added.

Rains unlikely during polls

Many areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada are experiencing unseasonal rains along with gusty winds, thunder and lightning activities. In some districts including Nagpur, the first phase of the poll will be held on April 19 and there was fear that the isolated unseasonal rains may affect the voting in these areas. However, the latest forecaster suggested that Vidarbha and Marathwada will experience a clear sky from April 17 onwards, and there is nearly no chance for rainfall activity on April 19 in these regions.