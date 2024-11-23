Merger of PCB with PMC likely after Nov 27 meeting with Joint Secretary, MoD

The process of excision of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) from the existing military area and its merger with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area which has been underway for the past three years may soon get the central government’s approval with the director-general of defence estates’ (DGDE’s) letter dated November 14 to the Maharashtra chief secretary asking the latter to depute an officer at an appropriate level to attend a meeting with the joint secretary (land and works), ministry of defence (MoD), to be held via video conferencing on November 27. Besides Pune, the DGDE has also listed Dehu Road, Deolali, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Kamptee and Khadki cantonments. The merger will bring the desired infrastructural development and change the current infrastructurally-deficient face of the cantonment area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a fresh letter from deputy director-general (cantonments) Arvind Kumar Dwivedi to the principal director of defence estates of all commands, Dwivedi has listed out the modalities for the merger of the designated cantonment board areas with the respective municipal bodies. The letter states that the proprietary rights of all assets meant for providing civic amenities and municipal services in the excised area will be transferred to the state government and municipality free-of-cost, assets and liabilities of cantonment boards will be transferred to the state municipality, and the municipal cover over leased and old grant properties in the excised area will be transferred to the state municipality.

As per the guidelines, the central government will retain ownership rights over land where it currently has jurisdiction; cantonment areas will be merged with the municipal corporations of the respective states, bringing them under the jurisdiction of the state government; all assets and liabilities of the cantonment boards will be transferred to the state government; and municipal corporations will gain control over properties currently under contract within the cantonment areas. The merged cantonment areas will now be subject to municipal and state government rules and laws. However, areas under the jurisdiction of the MoD or where it functions will be excluded from this merger. According to the ministry, the changes aim to streamline the governance of civilian areas within cantonments, making municipal services more accessible and efficient for residents. The state municipalities will also be empowered to levy local taxes on these areas, integrating them more fully into the urban administrative framework.

When contacted, cantonment-based social activist Rajabhau Chavan, said, “We are all hopeful about the forthcoming meeting with the joint secretary (land and works), MoD, scheduled on Nov 27 after which the decks will be cleared once and for all for the merger of Pune and other designated cantonments with the municipal bodies. The citizens of Pune cantonment have been suffering for the past one decade, and their problems are multiplying with each passing day. The merger will bring the desired infrastructural development and change the current infrastructurally-deficient face of the cantonment area.”