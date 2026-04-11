Metro expansion to require over 13,500 sq m land, govt-owned plots to form bulk of acquisition

Pune: The proposed Pune metro expansion across multiple corridors in the city will require a total of over 13,500 sq metres of land, with government-owned plots accounting for a major share. Pune, India - April 21, 2022: Metro station work in progress at Swargate Chowk, in Pune, India, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

The land requirement includes Vanaz to Chandani chowk (Line 2A ) and Ramwadi to Wagholi (2B), Nal stop-Warje-Manik Baugh ( Spur Line 4A) and Kharadi to Khadakwasla (Spur Line 4) covering key areas such as Viman Nagar, Kharadi, Wagholi, Kothrud, Karve Nagar and Khadakwasla.

Of the total land needed, a significant portion is expected to be sourced from PMC and government authorities, thereby reducing dependence on private land acquisition.

Data reveals that Line 2A and 2B alone require over 8,300 sq metres, followed by around 2,700 sq metres for Spur Line 4A and more than 2,500 sq metres for Spur Line 4, indicating steady expansion of metro connectivity towards both central and peripheral areas.

“We have planned the corridors in a way that maximises the use of available government land, which will help in faster execution and reduce the impact on private properties,” said Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro). “The higher share of government land is likely to streamline the acquisition process and minimise displacement, helping fast-track the project.”