Mild tremors in Mulshi, officials to inspect dam area
Areas around Mulshi dam on Tuesday witnessed mild tremors, though the administration clarified that they may have been caused due to controlled explosion or landslides. After a letter by Tata Power, district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, has sent a team from Geological survey of India to inspect the cause of tremor.
The letter by Tata Power stated that the vibrations around the area were not earthquakes.
“The vibrations recorded in the seismometer at Mulshi dam are believed to be caused by some traumatic activity (such as explosions, landslides) within a radius of approximately 40-42 km, rather than earthquakes. Hence, no earthquake has occurred at this place, but the vibrations recorded are of very low intensity”, the letter stated.
“The tremors were not from earthquakes. The intensity of these tremors were low. The Geological survey of India will survey the site to probe further and investigate the reason behind the tremors,” said Deshmukh.
Water discharge from Khadakwasla dam has been stopped as per authorities on Tuesday as rainfall intensity in catchment area has been reduced. However, with good rainfall in the last two weeks, water requirements for Pune are now met.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that there was no earthquake reported in the region. Earthquakes are measured on Richter scale and upto 4.9 Richter scale are slight in nature.
According to the water resource department, four dams, Khadakwasla, Temghar, warasgaon and Panshet, are now collectively at 19.09 TMC which is 65.48 per cent full. Last year during the same time, the four dams were collectively at 10.12 TMC and were 34.72 per cent full.
Total water released over the spillway of Khadakwasla dam was 3.34 TMC.
According to the weather department, weather in Pune is likely to remain light with partly cloudy skies till July 25.
