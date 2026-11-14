Milk prices in Pune to rise by ₹4 per litre from November 16

Milk prices in Pune will increase by ₹4 per litre from November 16 following a decision taken at a meeting of milk producers and dairy operators at Katraj Dairy on Friday. The meeting also decided to hike the prices of dairy products by up to 10%, citing rising procurement, transportation and operational costs. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Gopalrao Ramchandra Mhaske, chairman, Milk Producers and Processing Business Welfare Association. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Gopalrao Ramchandra Mhaske, chairman, Milk Producers and Processing Business Welfare Association. The price revision will apply to both cow and buffalo milk.

Dairy operators said rising milk procurement, transportation, sugar, packaging and manpower costs had increased the financial burden on the sector, necessitating a revision in selling prices. The hike, they said, would help dairy businesses manage higher operating expenses while ensuring better returns to milk producers.

“The dairy sector has been facing a continuous rise in milk procurement costs, transportation expenses, sugar prices, packaging material costs and manpower expenses. Considering the overall increase in operational costs and the need to ensure remunerative prices for milk producers, we have decided to increase the selling price of cow and buffalo milk by ₹4 per litre. The prices of dairy products will also be revised by up to 10%. This decision will help maintain financial stability in the dairy sector and ensure that milk producers receive appropriate returns,” Mhaske said.

Around 50 representatives of leading cooperative and private dairy organisations from across Maharashtra attended the meeting. They discussed the financial challenges facing the industry and the need for a coordinated response to rising production and processing costs.

Those present included association vice-president Dnyaneshwar Kondiba Pawar, treasurer Vivek Hindurao Kshirsagar and honorary secretary Prakash Kisanrao Kutwal. Representatives of the Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union also attended.