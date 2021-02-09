Minimum temperature in city and state set to rise after Feb 9: IMD
Pune city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius while Nashik reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra with 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Monday, night temperature in Pune was cooler than that of Mahabaleshwar. Pune reported 9.6 degree Celsius during night whereas Mahabaleshwar 12.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The night temperature in Pune was 1.8 degrees cooler than normal. The day temperature was reported to be around 29.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees cooler than normal.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that the northerly cooler winds are penetrating in the state leading to a drop in temperature. “There will be a marginal drop in minimum temperature till February 9 evening. After this the night temperature will see a gradual increase in the state,” said Kashyapi.
The weather department noted that after a marginal decrease in night temperature till evening of February 9, the night temperature across the state is likely to record a gradual increase.
He further added that there are no cold wave situations in the state.
“The drop is gradual and not major and hence, there are no cold wave-like situations in the State. Parts of Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada have also witnessed below normal day and night temperature,” said Kashyapi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to cover 27 sub registrar offices for property registration violations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old city sprinter breaks national record at junior athletic championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML deploys staffers on BRT route to monitor traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online meeting faceoff: Opposition agitates in front of mayor’s office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to sell 1,250 flats, revenue to be used for project works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC spends ₹7,00,000 on online general body meeting, opposition slams BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 10% frontline workers vaccinated on day 1 in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City crosses two lakh Covid-19 case mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in city and state set to rise after Feb 9: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose traders expect rise in demand during Valentine’s week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK delegation visits Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body found near Katraj tunnel in Pune identified as labourer from UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar organisers back Usmani; BJP demands action against them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox