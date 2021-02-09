IND USA
pune news

Minimum temperature in city and state set to rise after Feb 9: IMD

Pune city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST

Pune city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius while Nashik reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra with 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, night temperature in Pune was cooler than that of Mahabaleshwar. Pune reported 9.6 degree Celsius during night whereas Mahabaleshwar 12.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The night temperature in Pune was 1.8 degrees cooler than normal. The day temperature was reported to be around 29.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees cooler than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that the northerly cooler winds are penetrating in the state leading to a drop in temperature. “There will be a marginal drop in minimum temperature till February 9 evening. After this the night temperature will see a gradual increase in the state,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department noted that after a marginal decrease in night temperature till evening of February 9, the night temperature across the state is likely to record a gradual increase.

He further added that there are no cold wave situations in the state.

“The drop is gradual and not major and hence, there are no cold wave-like situations in the State. Parts of Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada have also witnessed below normal day and night temperature,” said Kashyapi.

The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
pune news

Maharashtra to cover 27 sub registrar offices for property registration violations

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Maharashtra state government initiated an in-depth probe of doubtful cases of property registration of unauthorised constructions and illegal plotting
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

14-year-old city sprinter breaks national record at junior athletic championship

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:32 PM IST
"Running at top speed" was the only thing on the mind of 14-year-old Rujula Bhonsle when she sprinted and won the gold medal and secured a national record in the 60-metre race
PMPML employees manning the traffic on the Pune - Satara BRTS lane, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
PMPML employees manning the traffic on the Pune - Satara BRTS lane, on February 8. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

PMPML deploys staffers on BRT route to monitor traffic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Public transport utility has deployed clerical and administrative staff on the route at each chowk and bus station
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Online meeting faceoff: Opposition agitates in front of mayor’s office

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition parties engaged in a war of words on Monday on the issue of organising general body meetings
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to sell 1,250 flats, revenue to be used for project works

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to sell 1,250 flats which it acquired under various schemes, and the revenue generated will be used for project works exclusively, according to standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC spends 7,00,000 on online general body meeting, opposition slams BJP

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent 7,00,000 to hold an online general body meeting on Monday
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Only 10% frontline workers vaccinated on day 1 in city

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could vaccinate only 10 per cent of the targeted frontline workers on day one as the Co-Win app designed exclusively for Covid-19 vaccination drive failed to send out the messages to beneficiaries
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City crosses two lakh Covid-19 case mark

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
On Monday, Pune city reported 167 fresh positive Covid-19 cases which took the progressive Covid-19 case count in the city to over two lakh, 2,00,088, according to the state health department
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rose traders expect rise in demand during Valentine’s week

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
With the Valentine's week currently underway, rose traders and farmers are expecting an increase in demand after a dull 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cyclone Nisarga
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

UK delegation visits Serum Institute

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
On Monday, a delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) visited Pune-headquartered Serum Institute of India (SII) facility
Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association (PTI)
Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association (PTI)
pune news

After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
President of Pune hoteliers association has written to the city as well as district authorities to make this demand heard and has requested authorities to extend the timings of restaurants and bars to 1am as it was before pre-Covid time
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This takes final total to 3.91 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.77 lakh have recovered, 8,054 have been reported dead and 5,878 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation
The police have detained and are questioning multiple people, according to senior PI Kalaskar. (HT PHOTO)
The police have detained and are questioning multiple people, according to senior PI Kalaskar. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Body found near Katraj tunnel in Pune identified as labourer from UP

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station
The 11-page long statement by the Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body which organised the second edition of Elgar Parishad on January 30, have urged the public to understand the context in which Usmani was speaking when he said that the current-day Hindus are rotten. (HT PHOTO)
The 11-page long statement by the Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body which organised the second edition of Elgar Parishad on January 30, have urged the public to understand the context in which Usmani was speaking when he said that the current-day Hindus are rotten. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Elgar organisers back Usmani; BJP demands action against them

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Elgar organisers on Sunday issued a statement showing vehement support to Usmani (23), an activist and a student of Aligarh Muslim University in light of two cases registered against him - one in Pune and one in Lucknow
