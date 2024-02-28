Minimum temperature increases by 8 degrees Celsius in past 48 hours in Pune

In the last 48 hours, minimum temperature in Pune has increased by 8 degrees Celsius and on Tuesday, February 27, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius. Whereas on February 25, Shivajinagar had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius. Back in 2014, Shivajinagar had recorded a similar temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)

At 18.2 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar recorded the third-highest temperature of the decade according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Back in 2014, Shivajinagar had recorded a similar temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius. At 20.5 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in Pune was recorded in 2016 whereas the second-highest temperature in Pune was recorded in 2021 as 20.5 degrees Celsius.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last week, minimum temperature in both Pune city and other areas of Pune district had shown a decreasing trend but in the last 48 hours, minimum temperature in Pune has increased with the south-southeastern warmer winds making a strong impact in the city and state. The IMD has recorded an increase in temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in the last two days. On February 26, the minimum temperature was recorded as 14.9 degrees Celsius while on February 27, the minimum temperature was recorded as 18.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, other areas of the district also experienced an increase in temperature, and the highest minimum temperature was recorded at Wadgaon Sheri as 23.9 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the current weather conditions in Maharashtra, Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “A western disturbance is moving from west to east. A trough line lies between the northeastern Arabian Sea and eastern Rajasthan and another trough line lies between southern Karnataka and central Maharashtra. Another western disturbance is likely to affect the northwestern part of the country from March 1 onwards. At the same time, the south-southeasterly anti-circular winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal are bringing lot of moisture into the state. The opposite wind interaction is affecting the weather conditions in Maharashtra.”

As per the forecast, there will be no change in current temperatures across the state, while some districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to receive light rain along with lightning and thunderstorms on February 28 and 29. Pune city will experience clear skies for the next two days. On March 1 and 2, weather is likely to be partly cloudy and from March 2 onwards, there will be a reduction in temperature by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, Apte said.