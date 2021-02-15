Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

Maharashtra state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune district administration to resolve the pending issue of Bhide wada by forming a committee after former Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti held the state government responsible for delaying the issue.

The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The first girls’ school was named after the owner of the wada, Tatyarao Bhide, who was a social worker. Bhide wada is a private owner’s property.

According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court.

Minister Bhujbal organised a meeting at Mantralya in Mumbai to discuss issue of turning Bhide wada into a memorial. PMC additional municipal commissioner took part in meeting through video conferencing along with Pune district land estate officer on Thursday.

Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner said, “The issue is sub judice. Tenants have approached the court. State cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal instructed us PMC and district administration to call meeting of tenants and convince them and to settle the issue outside the court.”

“Minister also instructed us to form a committee of state cultural department officials, state urban development department officials, PMC commissioner, state revenue department and Pune district administrator officials, she added.

Dr Siddharth Dhende, who was one of the member of Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti during his tenure as deputy mayor of PMC, said, “The then mayor, Chanchala Kodre, had called meeting of tenants and owner. Tenants demanded cash compensation as commercial property because tenants have shops in this structure. Then, municipal commissioner Mahesh Pathak (now he is principal secretary of urban development department) had shown positive response and put demand to provide compensation to residential rates instead of commercial as there is no such classification of residential and commercial compensation to land or property.”

He further added, “Samiti submitted the corporation say in the Bombay High Court. After that, the court had given directives to the state government to submit their say in court. Unfortunately, neither the National Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government, nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government could not find time to present their opinion in court. Therefore, the case is pending. There is no need to form a new committee.”