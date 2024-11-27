Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor dies by suicide in Pune after sexual harassment by 26-year-old

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Initially, police registered a suicidal death case and during the investigation, police found the deceased boy had received messages from an unknown number threatening him to circulate his videos on social media platforms

Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man under charges of abetment of suicide and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCSO) Act for abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old minor after alleged sexual harassment.

Police have arrested the accused under section 107 of the BNS and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POSCSO) Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police have arrested the accused under section 107 of the BNS and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POSCSO) Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The minor, a Class 10 student, died by suicide on October 16 and was found dead by allegedly hanging himself inside his house. Initially, police registered a suicidal death case and during the investigation, police found the deceased boy had received messages from an unknown number threatening him to circulate his videos on social media platforms.

The accused works as a sales executive, said police. A few months ago the accused met the minor boy on his way to school near a shopping mall. They became friends and the accused brought the minor to the deserted place and sexually assaulted him. Police did not reveal the date of the incident.

The accused also shot the entire incident into his mobile and later started threatening him to circulate it on social media. Police suspected that due to repetitive threats from the accused person, minor might have taken such an extreme step.

Police have arrested the accused under section 107 of the BNS and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POSCSO) Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On