Minor fire breaks out at Sassoon hospital

Pune: A fire broke out at the tenth floor of the new building of Sassoon General Hospital at around 8.10 pm on Friday. Upon receiving the alert, one fire engine and one water tanker were immediately dispatched along with another fire engine from the Naidu Fire Station. A fire broke out at the tenth floor of the new building of Sassoon General Hospital at around 8.10 pm on Friday. (HT FILE)

Fireman Vijay Bhilare said, “The fire was minor and controlled by security guards themselves. They were given a demonstration recently on how to handle a fire situation. So, they tackled the incident before the arrival of fire brigade.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Officials said patients in the ward were safe and unharmed and primary information reveals that the fire may have caused by someone smoking at the washroom.