Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday.
As per the complaint filed by the girl’s father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
Later he repeatedly raped her by threatening to kill her. In July, the accused and his friend forcefully abducted her and kept her in Mumbai.
Swargate police said we had sent her to a government hospital for medical examination. During the treatment, the girl said that she was repeatedly raped by her neighbour according to which we have registered a case and arrested the accused.
The police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
-
Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi. The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials. “The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav.
-
Annoyed by neighbour’s parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police
The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.
-
Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru
Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress's planned Freedom March marking India's 75th independence day on August 15. The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai constitutes body for policy and planning
The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order, tweeted by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's office, announcing the creation of a State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka, along the lines of the Union government's Niti Aayog. Officials said that like the Niti Aayog sets forward looking goals for the national government, with its battery of government agencies and experts, the SITK will look to create sector specific priorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics