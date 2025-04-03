Pune: Minor who led gang of hardened criminals arrested

The arrest of 17-year-old ‘Barkya’ has once again brought to the fore the increasing involvement of juveniles in organised crime and the urgent need for intervention. Not only was Barkya – named so due to his short height – part of the underworld, he was at the helm of a gang involved in serious offences such as extortion, robbery and attempted murder. According to police records, Barkya commanded a network of seasoned criminals directing operations involving theft, intimidation and violence despite his young age. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Hailing from Tarawade Vasti in Hadapsar, Barkya’s criminal record dated back five years but it was in the last three years that he emerged as a major player, actively orchestrating criminal activities. According to police records, Barkya commanded a network of seasoned criminals directing operations involving theft, intimidation and violence despite his young age. Having dropped out of school after eighth grade, the teenager was initially involved in petty theft and pickpocketing. His daring nature caught the attention of members of the notorious Shikalgar gang which drew him deeper into the world of serious crime. Under the influence of the gang, he began participating in high-profile robberies and violent attacks, eventually landing on the police radar.

Senior police inspector Wahid Pathan said, “After his release from jail in 2023, he severed ties with the Shikalgar gang and started building his own network. By then, he had established a reputation and was able to recruit his own members, forming what came to be known as the ‘Barkya Gang’”.

Barkya’s influence extended across many areas of Pune. His gang was implicated in more than 10 cases of robbery, extortion and attempted murder. His operations were marked by a high level of coordination with gang members executing planned crimes and using stolen motorcycles to get away swiftly. Investigators suspect that he might be the first juvenile in Pune to lead his own organised criminal gang.

Acting on a tipoff on March 22, a special police team conducted a raid and arrested four members of the Barkya gang solving at least six criminal cases registered at various police stations. Two other minors were also detained. The arrested accused were identified as Pruthviraj alias Sahil Santosh Avhad, 19; Anand Uttareshwar Londhe, 34; Aryan Kailas Aglawe, 18; and Kuldeep Ganpat Sonawane, 19 – all residents of Hadapsar and Phursungi. The cases were registered at Alankar, Chaturshringi, Hadapsar and Lonikand police stations. The police recovered 129 gram of stolen gold worth ₹10.31 lakh, four stolen motorcycles worth ₹2.40 lakh, and other evidence linking the arrested accused to past crimes. Londhe, an auto-rickshaw driver, played a crucial role in selling the stolen gold and laundering the gang’s ill-gotten money. A senior police official described all of this as ‘alarming’, stating that a minor leading a gang of hardened criminals underscored the need for stronger intervention to prevent juveniles from being exploited by crime syndicates.

While the ‘Barkya’ case stands out, it only scratches the surface when it comes to the extent of criminalisation of juveniles. Rani Khedikar, president of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Pune, said that such cases highlight the lack of awareness about child care and rehabilitation programmes.

As per data shared by the police, as many as 1,681 juveniles have been identified as ‘children in conflict with the law’ in over 1,061 criminal cases registered in the city between 2021 and May 22, 2024. In 2021, a total 519 juveniles were involved in 336 criminal cases across the city even as the highest number of juveniles (179) were found involved in 121 criminal cases in the Yerawada division. In 2023, a total 62 meetings related to juvenile reform were held that were attended by 453 juveniles. In 2024, 73 such meetings were held that were attended by 506 juveniles.

Khedikar pointed out that while minors like Barkya may be presented before the CWC as victims, their care and protection often remain neglected, increasing the likelihood of them becoming repeat offenders. “Many parents refuse to keep their children in CWC shelters, even when proper rehabilitation is offered. Without parental support and awareness, children who need intervention end up returning to crime,” she said.

Moreover, the Barkya case has sparked much needed discussion around the urgent need for stricter measures to address juvenile delinquency. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the Barkya gang’s past crimes, tracing its network, and working to dismantle its operations. Authorities have assured that surveillance will be intensified to prevent similar incidents in future.