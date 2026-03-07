Minority schools in Pune under scanner for violation of admission norms

The deputy director of education, Pune division, has ordered a detailed inquiry into whether or not minority-status schools in the division are admitting at least 51% students from the minority community for which they have been granted minority status. The order comes after a memorandum dated February 21, 2026 was submitted by the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (Pune city); seeking an investigation into whether or not schools granted minority status are fulfilling the conditions attached to such recognition, as also demanding action against institutions found violating the prescribed norms. As per existing government regulations, unaided religious and linguistic minority educational institutions are required to admit at least 51% students from the minority community for which they have been granted minority status. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per existing government regulations, unaided religious and linguistic minority educational institutions are required to admit at least 51% students from the minority community for which they have been granted minority status. The rule is intended to ensure that such institutions genuinely serve the interests of the minority groups that they represent, in line with constitutional provisions. Under the norms, religious minority institutions must ensure that a minimum 51% of the admitted students belong to the concerned religious minority community. If sufficient students from that community are unavailable, admissions may be extended to students from other minority communities, including linguistic minorities. In the absence of adequate minority applicants, non-minority students may be admitted only after obtaining prior permission from the state government. The remaining seats are to be filled from the open category, while adhering to the state’s reservation policy for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, nomadic tribes, vimukta jatis, special backward classes, and other eligible categories. Admissions are required to be carried out transparently, either through a common entrance test or strictly based on merit.

Ganpat More, deputy director of education, Pune division, on March 4 issued the aforementioned order addressed to the education officer (primary), Zilla Parishad, Pune; administrative officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC); and administrative officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); directing them to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a detailed report.

More has directed the concerned authorities to examine admission records, verify the proportion of minority students enrolled, and assess overall compliance with the prescribed norms. The report to be submitted is expected to clearly state whether or not conditions attached to minority status are being fulfilled, and to recommend action in cases where violations are detected.

More said, “The 51% minority admission requirement is not merely a procedural formality but a constitutional obligation attached to the grant of minority status. Any institution that has been accorded this recognition must strictly adhere to the prescribed norms. We have directed the concerned authorities to thoroughly verify admission records, minority status documentation, and compliance with reservation policies. If violations are found, appropriate action will be initiated as per government regulations.”

Failure to comply with the mandatory admission requirement will invite action against erring institutions, including possible withdrawal of minority status. The development has brought renewed focus on the functioning of minority educational institutions within the Pune division, particularly with regard to transparency, accountability and adherence to regulatory safeguards.

The representation submitted by the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (Pune city) claimed that several institutions are not strictly implementing the 51% minority admission requirement; raised concerns over irregularities in caste and minority verification processes; and questioned whether or not admission procedures and fee regulations are being properly followed.