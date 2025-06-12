Misal questions police over lifting of heavy vehicle ban after fatal Gangadham-Kondhwa road accident 

Minister of State (MoS) for transport and Parvati constituency MLA Madhuri Misal has ordered an immediate halt to heavy vehicle movement on the Gangadham Chowk to Aai Mata Mandir stretch in Kondhwa following a fatal accident on Wednesday. The move came after 29-year-old Deepali Soni, riding a pillion with her father, was crushed to death by a heavy vehicle around 11 am. In a letter to the authorities, Misal directed the reinstatement of the earlier ban on heavy vehicles along the stretch, citing negligence that contributed to the accident. (HT)

In a letter to the authorities, Misal directed the reinstatement of the earlier ban on heavy vehicles along the stretch, citing negligence that contributed to the accident. She questioned who had revoked the restriction initially imposed by then DCP (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar in 2024 and demanded accountability from traffic officials for failing to enforce it.

The minister also pointed to repeated complaints from the Kondhwa Development Forum (KDF) regarding encroachments and traffic obstructions by illegal hawkers, which she said had increased the risk to commuters. Calling for a detailed probe, Misal urged the administration to take strict corrective measures to prevent further tragedies.

The incident triggered a ‘rasta roko’ protest by residents, who demanded the immediate enforcement of vehicle restrictions and the installation of speed breakers. The earlier restriction on heavy vehicles was imposed in 2024 but was later lifted under unclear circumstances.

HT has accessed a copy of Misal’s letter, issued Tuesday, which directs urgent enforcement of the ban to avert further casualties.

In response, the Pune traffic police imposed a fresh ban on the movement of heavy vehicles—trucks, dumpers, and trailers—on the Bibwewadi-Kondhwa road leading to Gangadham Chowk. The ban will be effective daily from 7 am to 10 pm, with exceptions for emergency and essential service vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced measures to improve safety on the stretch. Officials from the PMC road department said the steep slope between Aai Mata Temple and Gangadham Chowk would be modified to reduce gradient and improve control for vehicles. Speed breakers and rumble strips are also being installed, and encroachments along the road are being cleared to widen the carriageway.

DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende acknowledged Misal’s concerns and assured swift action.

“The traffic branch is imposing a strict ban on heavy vehicles like trucks, dumpers, and trailers on the stretch with immediate effect,” he said.

Zende added that a detailed investigation is underway to determine who authorised the lifting of the 2024 ban.

“Measures such as rumble strips, signage, and slope modification are being expedited in coordination with PMC. Accountability will be fixed, and a report will be submitted to the minister shortly,” he added.

Atul Jain, a member of the Kondhwa Development Forum, said the accident was the result of long-standing administrative apathy. “The tragic death of Deepali Soni is not just an accident—it’s a result of failed enforcement. For years, we’ve flagged illegal heavy vehicles violating the 10 am ban, rampant encroachments, and the authorities’ inaction. Today, a family has paid the price,” Jain said.

“The ‘no entry’ signs are treated as decoration. Temporary bans and hollow promises won’t bring her back or prevent the next tragedy. We want action against negligent officials and zero tolerance for hawkers and parked vehicles that choke this road every day. How many more deaths will it take for PMC and police to act?” he added.