Missing link roads: PMC seeks 100-crore state fund for land acquisition

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sent a proposal to the state government to allocate ₹100 crore to acquire land for developing missing link roads to address traffic issues. PMC has identified over 400 missing road links in the city, delayed due to land acquisition issues.

During the inspection of Vidyapeeth Chowk last week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to prepare a proposal on missing link roads and forward to the state government. PMC Road Department on Thursday send a ₹100-crore funding request to the additional chief secretary of finance (planning) department for the project.

Nikhil Mijar, PMC traffic planner, said, “The civic body has prioritised connecting roads blocked by distances of 1-100 metres, 100-500, 500-1,000 and onwards. In the first phase, 33 missing links will be connected. So far, 14 links have been acquired, three connected, and work on the remaining links is ongoing. At present, we plan to work on five major missing links and have sought ₹100 crore for land acquisition as most owners have demanded cash compensation.”

