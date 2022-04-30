MLA Siddharth Shirole visits Pataleshwar temple caves, promises to resolve water shortage issue
PUNE As Pataleshwar cave temple is facing an acute water shortage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Saturday visited the premises on JM Road along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and promised to resolve the issue.
HT on April 29 reported how the ancient marvel, which is also an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing an acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists or its gardens.
Shirole, under whose constituency the ancient site falls, said, “They are facing water shortage for the last three to four months. The existing water connection is dead. PMC officials have promised to give a new connection shortly.”
Shirole said, “As PMC will have to dig the road for a new connection, I spoke with road department head VJ Kulkarni and police officials from the spot. They have promised to give road digging permission urgently, but requested to carry out the work at night hours by considering traffic on the road.”
Meanwhile, another BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar took a follow-up on the Shaniwar Wada toilet issue and requested PMC to solve it. The ASI has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to the PMC drainage line, the toilets are lying unused.
-
UP govt primary, upper primary schools: Students to get textbooks months after new session
The new academic session of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board schools began on April 1 but the students are yet to get free textbooks. Tenders have been sought from publishers by May 4 for publishing and distributing the textbooks to around 1.90 crore students of classes 1 to 8 enrolled in more than 1.50 lakh primary and upper primary schools of the state, they add.
-
Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav separately attack Uttar Pradesh government over power crisis
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) counterpart Shivpal Yadav have separately attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the power crisis in the state amid a heatwave. Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for “citing reasons” instead of “solving” the power crisis. The SP chief attached an excerpt posted by UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma earlier.
-
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in constant touch with ISIS sympathisers since 2013, say police
A detailed investigation by UP Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) revealed that Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, was in constant touch with ISIS sympathizers, said Uttar Pradesh Police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Saturday. He was studying chemical engineering in IIT Bombay at the time. On April 3 evening, Abbasi had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises.
-
Mission Shakti Phase 4: Operation Mukti to be launched in Uttar Pradesh to prevent child marriage
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch Operation Mukti under the fourth phase of its women empowerment programme Mission Shakti in the first week of May, a senior official said. “Under Mission Shakti Phase 4.0, we will conduct a massive campaign Operation Mukti for awareness and rescue against child marriage and child labour from May 1 to 7,” RDirector, women's welfare department, Manoj Raisaid. The identity of the children will be kept confidential.
-
Bundelkhand expressway to open in June: UPEIDA CEO
The Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated in June this year as almost 94 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday. The remaining work will be completed by June 20, Awasthi added. Awasthi also said three out of four railway over bridges on the expressway had been constructed along with 14 out of 19 flyovers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics