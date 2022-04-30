MLA Siddharth Shirole visits Pataleshwar temple caves, promises to resolve water shortage issue

PUNE As Pataleshwar cave temple is facing an acute water shortage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Saturday visited the premises on JM Road along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and promised to resolve the issue.

HT on April 29 reported how the ancient marvel, which is also an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing an acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists or its gardens.

Shirole, under whose constituency the ancient site falls, said, “They are facing water shortage for the last three to four months. The existing water connection is dead. PMC officials have promised to give a new connection shortly.”

Shirole said, “As PMC will have to dig the road for a new connection, I spoke with road department head VJ Kulkarni and police officials from the spot. They have promised to give road digging permission urgently, but requested to carry out the work at night hours by considering traffic on the road.”

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar took a follow-up on the Shaniwar Wada toilet issue and requested PMC to solve it. The ASI has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to the PMC drainage line, the toilets are lying unused.