MMC seeks crackdown on rising derma quackery

Pune: Amid a surge in unqualified individuals presenting themselves as “skin specialists”, “trichologists”, and “aesthetic physicians”, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has urged the state’s medical education and drugs department to intensify action against quackery, warning that such practices are causing long-term damage to patients. MMC has urged state’s medical education and drugs department to intensify action against quackery, warning that such practices are causing long-term damage to patients. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In a letter sent last week, MMC asked that its representatives and experts from recognised medical associations be included on district-level anti-quackery committees. The panels currently investigate cases against bogus practitioners, but MMC officials said the conviction rate remains low due to poor verification and inadequate medical expertise during inquiries.

The letter follows complaints from several associations, including the Vidarbha Dermatological Society (VDS), a branch of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL). Dermatologists from VDS recently met MMC president and National Medical Commission member Dr Vinky Rughwani to flag the growing threat from unqualified practitioners.

According to VDS members, misuse of corticosteroids—topical, systemic and now even intralesional—by untrained individuals has become rampant in Maharashtra. Dermatologists have been conducting awareness drives to curb steroid misuse, but quacks continue to offer risky procedures, they said.

Dr Rughwani said MMC will soon issue guidelines defining which skin procedures can only be performed by qualified specialists. “Those doing such procedures without qualifications are bogus doctors,” he said. MMC also plans to effectively implement the mandatory QR code–based know your doctor (KYD) verification system mandatory across the state.

VDS president Dr Asra Khumushi said more patients are landing up with severe complications after being treated by unqualified individuals. “Procedures are performed by unauthorised people—from alternative medicine practitioners to beauty parlour staff. Flashy social media ads worsen the problem,” she said.

Doctors reported a rise in cases of burns, scars, necrosis, nerve damage, hair loss and disfigurement linked to improper treatments. Many quacks prescribe topical steroids for quick cosmetic results, often causing irreversible harm.

Dr Balkrishna Nikam, president, Kolhapur Dermatologist Association (IADVL branch), said the association has set up a task force to document cases where patients suffered permanent damage.

Doctors said social media influencers have become major drivers of quackery, promoting cosmetic procedures without medical knowledge. Many patients arrive with chemical peel burns, scarring alopecia from aggressive hair treatments and excessive facial hair growth after poorly done laser sessions. They said even salons often prescribe medicines—an illegal practice.

Dr Amit Kelkar, president, IADVL Pune Chapter, said, “Nowadays anyone is putting up boards of skin clinics and performing procedures meant for specialists. People shouldn’t get carried away by influencer videos. Skin treatment is tailored—every case is different.”