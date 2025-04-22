Menu Explore
MMC suspends licence of two Sassoon doctors in Porsche accident blood swap case

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 22, 2025 09:18 AM IST

According to MMC officials, the suspended doctors include Dr Ajay Taware, former head of the forensic sciences department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, former casualty medical officer. Pune Police had arrested both doctors, along with a Class IV mortuary staffer, in connection with the case in May last year

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Monday suspended the licences of two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital who were arrested for allegedly swapping blood samples and tampering with the alcohol report of the minor driver involved in the May 19 Porsche Taycan crash in Kalyaninagar, officials said.

The council had issued notices to both doctors in May 2023, seeking an explanation within seven days and warning of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance. (HT)

According to MMC officials, the suspended doctors include Dr Ajay Taware, former head of the forensic sciences department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, former casualty medical officer. Pune Police had arrested both doctors, along with a Class IV mortuary staffer, in connection with the case in May last year.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator, MMC, confirmed the action, stating that both doctors have been suspended pending the outcome of the council’s inquiry. “They are barred from practicing as registered medical practitioners until the inquiry is completed. Both are currently in judicial custody, and their case hearing has not yet commenced,” he said.

The council had issued notices to both doctors in May 2023, seeking an explanation within seven days and warning of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance. The notices cited serious corruption allegations against the doctors, constituting a breach of medical ethics and professional conduct.

Dr Rughwani said, “The council has the authority to suspend the licence of practicing doctors in cases involving ethical violations. In this instance, notices were issued after the matter came to light through media reports.”

