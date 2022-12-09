Home / Cities / Pune News / MNS leader Vasant More meets Amit Thackeray

MNS leader Vasant More meets Amit Thackeray

Rumours are abuzz that he is likely to join another party. He is a three-time corporator from MNS and former city unit president

Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar offered More to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). (HT File Photo)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Vasant More, has expressed unhappiness with his party’s city unit office bearers. MNS leader Amit Thackeray met More on Friday.

Earlier too he had expressed unhappiness, but after Raj Thackeray’s meeting, the issue was solved.

More said, “I am with the MNS. If other leaders are inviting me to join their party, it is not my fault.”

