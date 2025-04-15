Mob brutally attacks two in Nashik; one dead 

Two men were brutally attacked by a group of drunken individuals in Nashik on Sunday night, leading to the death of one, while another man was left seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The complainant, Sahil Singh, was also injured in this incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at around 10 pm near Pandavleni in Nashik, and the deceased has been identified as Ramdas Borade. Rajesh Borade, a resident of Pandavleni, was injured in this incident. The complainant, Sahil Singh, was also injured in this incident.

The accused have been identified as Shaukat Sheikh, Naushad Sayyad, Nafij Sheikh, Vijay Malvekar, Rohit Palave, and Nitin Ghuge (19). As of now, police have arrested Nafij Sheikh, Shaukat Sheikh, Kartik Bhadange and a minor related to this case.

According to the police, both the accused and the victims are involved in pigeon rearing and sale in Nashik. There were already tensions between the two groups and on Sunday, an argument over alcohol consumption resulted in a brawl between the two groups.

Sandip Mitke, Crime Branch ACP, Nashik police, said, “There were already disputes between victims and the accused over pigeon issue. On Sunday night, due to an immediate reason in a fit of rage, the accused assaulted a group, leaving one dead and two injured.’’

As per the complaint filed by the complainant, a case has been filed at Indira Nagar police station under BNS sections 103(1), 109(1) 189(4), 190, 191(3), 49, 324(4), 115(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), (3) and sections 4/25 of the Arms Act, sections 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and further investigation is going on.