Mob violence erupts in Yavat over social media post; 1 detained

Clashes broke out between two communities in Yavat, in Pune’s Daund tehsil, on Friday, over an objectionable post allegedly uploaded on social media by a youth. People gather after two groups clashed over a social media post, in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil, Friday. (PTI)

According to Pune rural police, soon after the post was widely shared, heated arguments ensued between members of the two communities, following which an irate mob indulged in stone pelting, set motorcycles ablaze and vandalised a bakery, houses and religious structures.

Police used tear gas and resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Multiple teams were mobilised to restore order in the town.

The youth who posted the content has been detained, and the process to register an FIR against him at the Yavat police station was on till late Friday evening, said police. More FIRs will be registered against persons involved in vandalism and riots under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The properties and vehicles that were vandalised are in Sahakar Nagar, Station Road and Indira Nagar areas. The mob also set the house of the accused on fire.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 in the affected areas to prevent further gatherings or unrest. Three platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the town in order to maintain law and order. Senior officials, Sunil Phulari, IG Kolhapur range; and Sandip Singh Gill, superintendent of Pune rural police, visited the spots and appealed for calm.

“We have detained a person, and the situation in the town is under control,” said Gill, warning that “strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading inflammatory content and engaging in violence”.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Pune on Friday, said, “An individual posted an objectionable social media post, leading to unrest between communities. Police had to resort to mild force to disperse the crowd, but the situation is now under control.”

Fadnavis condemned those deliberately trying to incite conflict. “Some people are intentionally posting such content to create communal friction. Police will take strict action against them. No one has the right to insult any religion and its followers,” he asserted.

The chief minister added that the meeting held on Thursday by the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha, which was attended by many BJP and NCP leaders, among others, to condemn the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Yavat on July 26, was in no way connected to Friday’s incident. On July 27, citizens of all communities had protested against the incident.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of the Pune district, visited Yavat after the violence. Pawar said, “Police force, SRPF teams have been deployed and the situation is now under control.”

Weekly markets which are set up on Friday in Yavat and adjoining villages were called off due to the tense atmosphere. By the end of the day, Phulari said, “The situation in Yavat is now under control and peaceful. Almost all daily activities have returned to normal. We have made sufficient security arrangements with support from Pune rural police and the SRPF.”