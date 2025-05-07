Mock drill: No need to panic, says Pune dist collector

As a part of nationwide mock drill to assess emergency preparedness, the Pune district administration has identified three locations where similar exercise will be conducted on Wednesday. The initiative aims to test the response of civil and defence agencies in the event of war-like scenarios or large-scale disasters. Each participating department — including the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, and the state health department — will deploy 10 to 15 personnel. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Giving details at a press briefing on Tuesday, Jitendra Dudi, Pune District Collector, said, “Residents are advised not to panic. The siren is intended only for participants in the exercise. The mock drill will be held at the Council Hall (Vidhan Bhavan) in Camp, Mulshi Panchayat Samiti office in Paud, and the municipal council premises in Talegaon Dabhade. The exercise in coordination with the defence department, police, fire services, municipal bodies, and other key agencies will begin at 4pm.”

The district currently has sirens at 85 sites, many of which are used to alert industrial workers about shift timings. Notable locations in the city include Aga Khan Palace, Indian Cables, SNDT College, NCL in Pashan, Parvati Water Filtration Plant, PMPML workshop at Swargate, Pune railway station, and the Pune Cantonment office.

Dudi clarified that there will be no blackout in Pune during the drill. “While cities like Mumbai may simulate blackouts, Pune will not. People should avoid spreading or believing rumors and follow only official communication,” he said. A central ‘War Room’ will monitor and coordinate the entire operation.

Each participating department — including the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, and the state health department — will deploy 10 to 15 personnel. “Around 100 to 150 college students will also participate as mock civilians and will be trained to act as future master trainers for similar exercises,” Dudi said.

Scenarios such as fire outbreaks and bomb blasts will be simulated to evaluate the efficiency of evacuation protocols and emergency medical response systems. Dudi underlined that the drill is a preventive measure to improve coordination and ensure that help reaches citizens swiftly in crisis situations.

Although sirens are installed at 76 locations across Pune, only one will be activated during the drill in the city area while the other two are in rural parts.

“This is the first such large-scale mock drill being conducted simultaneously in 244 districts across India, in accordance with central government directives,” he added. The drill also aims to raise public awareness about emergency procedures, particularly what actions to take when a siren is heard.

Priya Kendre, a postgraduate student volunteering in the drill, said, “It’s not every day that we get to take part in something that helps prepare the entire district for emergencies. With the rise in urban disasters and global tensions, learning how to act quickly can save lives. I’m proud to be part of this and look forward to becoming a master trainer.”

Anil Jagtap, a shopkeeper in Talegaon Dabhade, said the announcement initially caused concern. “Hearing about sirens and drills makes you anxious, especially with so many rumors online. But after the Collector’s briefing, I feel more reassured. It’s good that authorities are thinking ahead and involving regular citizens,” he said.

In Maharashtra, mock drills will be held in 16 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These are divided into three categories based on sensitivity. The first includes high-risk zones like Mumbai, Uran (home to the JNPT port), and Tarapur, which houses a nuclear facility.