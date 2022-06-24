Moderate rainfall likely in Pune over weekend
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has forecasted that ghat regions may experience heavy rainfall on June 25. According to weather department officials, Pune city is also likely to experience moderate rainfall this weekend.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said that the overcast of clouds is likely on June 25 and June 26.
“Rainfall is likely to be moderate on Saturday (June 25) in Pune city. And on June 26, an overcast of clouds will persist along with heavy rainfall in ghat areas,” said Kashyapi.
He added that the monsoon is active over Maharashtra from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal side.
“Heavy moisture incursions can be seen from both sides. Due to this rainfall activity has picked up again over Maharashtra. Many parts of the state are experiencing good rainfall. The rainfall activity is likely to continue till June 26 over all subdivisions of Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.
Moderate rainfall ranges between 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm and heavy rainfall ranges from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.
According to IMD officials, Pune district has a warning of heavy rainfall till June 25. From June 26, there is no heavy rainfall warning for the district.
Till Friday, IMD has reported that Pune city has a rainfall deficit of 85.8 mm for Shivajinagar and 33.8 mm rainfall deficient for Lohegaon. In Shivajinagar, total rainfall reported from June 1 is 33.3 mm and in Lohegaon it is 41 mm.
