Modi accuses Cong of speaking Pak’s language on Article 370

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress at three rallies across Maharashtra on Tuesday, accusing the opposition party of aligning with Pakistan’s stance by advocating for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. During a rally at Pune’s SP College Ground, Modi asserted that Article 370 had been permanently abolished under his government. (PTI)

Modi’s rallies in Pune, Solapur, and Chimur were aimed at bolstering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections for which 288 constituencies will vote on November 20 in a single phase. After arriving in Pune, Modi held a road show en route to the venue of the public meeting.

During a rally at Pune’s SP College Ground, Modi asserted that Article 370 had been permanently abolished under his government. “Nobody can bring back Article 370; it’s buried deep in the ground,” Modi said at a rally also attended by deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar.

“However, the language that Pakistan has been speaking for many years is now being spoken by the Congress,” he said, adding that the nation would not accept any attempt to revive the Article which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress has passed a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to implement Article 370 again,” he claimed.

Modi continued his criticism by questioning Congress’s commitment to the Constitution.

Referring to the Congress’s recent Constitution-themed campaigns, Modi asked, “They ruled India for six to seven decades—so why was the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar not implemented across the entire country during their tenure?”

In addition, Modi also accused the Congress of using funds from alleged scams in Karnataka to finance its Maharashtra campaign. “The Congress lied to the people in Karnataka, urging them to vote, but has failed to fulfil its promises,” Modi said. “Now, the Congress is allegedly looting people in broad daylight, using the same money to contest elections in Maharashtra. If we want to save Maharashtra, we need to keep Congress at bay.”

Addressing a gathering in Solapur, Modi spoke about the alleged infighting within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. “You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi, with a tug-of-war for the chief minister’s post,” he said.

“One party spends the entire day declaring its leader as the chief minister, while others, including Congress, dismiss these claims,” Modi said in reference to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s insistence for announcing chief ministerial candidate, a demand both Congress and NCP (SP) have rejected.

Modi expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure victory in Maharashtra, adding, “Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with the Mahayuti alliance at the helm.”

In a pointed remark at the Congress, Modi accused the party of fostering division along caste lines. “If the OBCs get divided into castes, Congress will get oxygen. Will you allow the Congress to succeed in this conspiracy?” he asked the crowd in Solapur, a region that has seen protests over the past year from Maratha community in demand for reservation from OBC quota. Modi urged smaller communities to unite, reiterating his slogan: “Ek hain, toh safe hain” (If we are united, we are safe).

Modi silent on Pawar

The prime minister has refrained from any personal criticism of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the campaign in Maharashtra so far. At Pawar’s home district Pune, Modi did not even once referred to Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, quite in contrast to the direct attacks he launched on both leaders during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaigns. During LS polls, Modi had labelled Pawar senior as “Bhatakti Aatma”, which cost Mahayuti dearly in some constituencies.