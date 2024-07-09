Mohol asks PMC to undertake anti-encroachment drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to undertake a massive drive against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions in the city soon, said officials. According to Mohol, encroachments across the city roads have increased with several footpaths illegally being occupied by hawkers. (HT PHOTO)

Minister of civil aviation and cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Monday instructed the administration to undertake a drive and clear the roads and footpaths.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Rajendra Bhosale, municipal commissioner, and officials from the road and anti-encroachment department were present for the meeting.

“Citizens are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the illegal encroachments on roads and foothpaths. The municipal commissioner will appoint a dedicated officer for the drive,” he said.

“The officials should not hesitate to act even if these unauthorised structures are of political workers. All political parties will support the drive. If anyone from us calls up the administration and instructs to stop the drive, do not listen to them,” he said.

Hemant Rasne, former chairman of standing committee, said, “There are more than 200 illegal constructions in the central parts of the city and multistorey buildings have been constructed. Despite repeated compalints, administration does not take action.”

Mohol said a seperate drive will be undertaken to raze illegal constructions.

During the meeting Mohot also took review of 24x7 water project, river front development project and various flyover works in the city.