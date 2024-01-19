Mohol murder case: Six accused sent to magistrate custody

A total of six accused including three assailants in gangster Sharad Mohol murder case were produced before the Sessions Court amid tight security on Friday. After the hearing, Judicial Magistrate First Class AC Birajdar granted magistrate custody. According to police interrogation, they hatched a plan to eliminate Mohol in order to avenge business-related rivalry. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After completion of 14 days of custodial interrogation, on Friday police produced them in court and all of the accused have been shifted to Yerawada Central Jail.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The accused Sahil Polekar, Namdeo Kangude, Vitthal Gandale, Amit Kangude, Chandrakant Shelke, Vinayak Gavhankar were arrested by Pune police on January 5, following murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. According to police interrogation, they hatched a plan to eliminate Mohol in order to avenge business-related rivalry.

On January 5, accused Polekar and his associates fired on Mohol near his residence.

On the same day, late in the night police arrested eight individuals including two practising lawyers from Kikavi near Shirwal on Pune-Satara Road and seized two cars, police seized three pistols, three magazines and five rounds.