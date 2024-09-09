Monday Musings: Why Fadnavis has been at the centre of criticism from Oppn, Maratha activists

Pune: Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis finds himself in a unique position—at the receiving end of criticism from opposition parties and quota activists, even as chief minister Eknath Shinde is at the helm of affairs. Whether it is recent controversies, or setbacks in Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is under the spotlight for wrong reasons. Opposition sees Fadnavis as BJP’s lynchpin in Maharashtra, and weakening his image could weaken the ruling Mahayuti coalition. (PTI)

Key incidents like the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Malvan and the Badlapur rape case have further sharpened the attacks, while the state’s two other prominent political figures — deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shinde of Shiv Sena — have largely been spared.

One of the most notable attacks on Fadnavis came from NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, who has reportedly directed her party’s spokespersons to target the BJP leader while avoiding the chief minister. Although the Baramati MP has denied giving such instructions and challenged the saffron party to produce evidence, the accusation underscored a broader strategy within the Opposition—Fadnavis is seen as the BJP’s lynchpin in Maharashtra, and weakening his image could weaken the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The reason for targeting Fadnavis over Shinde or Pawar is likely rooted in both political pragmatism and caste dynamics. Shinde and Pawar are Maratha leaders. Criticising either one carries the risk of alienating a crucial voter base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Fadnavis, a Brahmin leader, presents an easier target, particularly as the Opposition looks to galvanise Maratha sentiment against him.

The BJP’s Maharashtra unit president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has accused NCP (SP) leaders of fearing Fadnavis because his leadership could thwart their plans, particularly caste-based politics. According to Bawankule, the Opposition sees Fadnavis as the primary obstacle to their broader electoral strategies.

Another source of growing criticism comes from pro-quota Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has repeatedly called Fadnavis a “Maratha hater” and claimed that the state’s decisions are driven by his will.

For Jarange, it seems easier to single out Fadnavis, whose community is numerically smaller, rather than challenge Shinde or Pawar.

At the same time, the recent election results have only added to the firestorm. Under Fadnavis’s leadership, the BJP failed to retain several of its strongholds in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls. The party’s tally was reduced to 10 seats, a significant drop from the 23 it had secured in the previous elections. The Sena on the other hand, performed relatively well, winning seven of the 15 seats it contested. Meanwhile, Pawar’s NCP could only secure one seat—Raigad.

Despite these setbacks, Fadnavis continues to be the face of the BJP’s campaign in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly polls.

Critics within the Opposition are quick to highlight these electoral losses as evidence that Fadnavis’s influence is waning. With the BJP likely to contest maximum number of seats in the assembly polls within the Mahayuti coalition, Fadnavis’s leadership will be pivotal in deciding the future of the alliance.

It is evident that Fadnavis’s stature within Maharashtra politics remains significant. He continues to be the tallest leader within the BJP in the state, despite setbacks. This makes him a key figure for the Opposition to target. Political observers believe that if Fadnavis’s image is dented and the BJP’s seat tally is reduced in the assembly polls.

On his part, Fadnavis has remained largely unfazed by the attacks. The stakes are high for Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, who has not only his political career on the line but also the future of his party and its alliance with Sena and NCP. The question remains: Can Fadnavis navigate this barrage of criticism and lead BJP to another victory?

