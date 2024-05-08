Money power used in Baramati but Supriya Sule will win: Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday alleged that money power was used in the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency on polling day but it will not help and that Supriya Sule from Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) will script a clear victory. Former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday alleged that money power was used in the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency on polling day (HT PHOTO)

Chavan said, “As Baramati voters are unhappy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maha Yuti was forced to drop Modi’s photos from posters and banners over the last few days. As the opposition came to know about the local situation, they used a lot of cash to get votes. But it will not help as this time, Baramati voters have decided to help the Maha Vikas Aghadi win.”

Attacking the PM, Chavan said, “As the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) got signals that the INDIA alliance is getting a huge response, it changed its campaign and is now running the campaign on the Hindu-Muslim issue. Instead of speaking about the BJP’s tenure over the last 10 years, the election is being diverted to communal issues. Even the Congress does not mention Muslims in its manifesto but the BJP does.”

Chavan said, “It is the tradition that if the PM is in the country, he does not stay anywhere and returns to Delhi. But this time, Modi halted twice in Maharashtra. He even held 12 public rallies in the state.”

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan also questioned the intentions of various vice-chancellors who have written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. As Gandhi alleged that appointments in the education sector and universities are taking place based on the candidates’ affiliation with the RSS, Chavan said, “Instead of asking Gandhi to withdraw his statement, if these vice-chancellors who signed on the letter announced that they do not have any relation or affiliation with the RSS, the issue will get closed.”