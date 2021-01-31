More schools reopen today as Classes 5-8 resume offline lectures
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is more prepared for school reopening this time as classes 5th to 8th resume offline school today.
Around 36 per cent of schools in PMC limits have now reopened as per officials.
Schools in Pune rural and in most parts of Maharashtra reopened on January 27 for classes five to eight.
There are a total of 786 schools in PMC limits including private as well as PMC run schools.
Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner with the PMC said that schools will reopen with all precautionary measures in place and with only 50 per cent attendance for the safety of the children.
“Of the 786 schools, we have inspected 348 schools and we have given permission to 283 schools to reopen from Monday. The inspection of these schools was done by PMC officials and all schools were checked for safety measures and sanitization. The teaching and non-teaching staff has also undergone Covid tests to ensure that the students are safe,” said Jagtap.
He added that for students to attend school, consent from parents is a must.
“For classes nine to 12, we have seen that parents were initially reluctant. However, as schools reopened, parents’ consent increased. We are hoping to see a similar trend,” said Jagtap.
Officials noted that during the course of the coming week, more schools will be granted permission to reopen.
In January, Pune district reported a 10.1 per cent turnout of students which was the lowest in the state and only 68.4 per cent of schools were reopened in the district as opposed to 95.9 per cent across Maharashtra.
Anupama More, a parent from Pune city said that though she is a little fearful, she will send her child to the school.
“My son is a student of class six and last year he spent it indoors. He is very happy that schools are reopening. Though there are precautions that are to be taken, I am looking forward to sending him back to school for offline education,” said More
