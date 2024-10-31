More than 21k vehicles sold in Pune since Dussehra

PUNE: With the festival of lights already upon us, a total 21,247 vehicles have been sold since Dussehra till date according to the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). Furthermore, vehicle sales have increased this year as compared to 2023. 21,247 vehicles have been sold since Dussehra till date, according to Pune Regional Transport Office. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, citizens are prioritising buying vehicles during Dussehra and Diwali this year. Efforts are being made to complete the vehicle registration process in time so that the vehicles can be taken home at an auspicious time.

Out of a total 21,247 vehicles registered with the Pune RTO between October 12 and 29, 14,526 were two-wheelers. During the corresponding period last year, 20,083 vehicles were sold.

While there is a decline in the purchase of ‘electric vehicles’, it has been observed that the purchase of e-vehicles has been decreasing during Diwali for the past three years. In 2022, 1929 e-vehicles were sold; in 2023, 1,702 e-vehicles were sold; and this year till date, only 658 e-vehicles have been sold.

Vipul Alekar, a citizen, said, “I bought a two-wheeler petrol bike last week and did not go for an e-bike as the reports are not good. Many e-bikes are getting burned so we are avoiding purchasing such bikes.”