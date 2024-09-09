More wins abstract art contest

Abstract artist Sandip More won the “Vesavar of the Year” title along with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for his work that stood out for its innovative approach and emotional resonance. Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar (centre) presented “Vesavar of the Year” award to abstract artist Sandip More. Also seen (from left) are Shrikant Kadam, Pandit Khairnar, Aditi Hardikar and Pranali Harpude. (HT PHOTO)

To celebrate and encourage the spirit of art in the city, Vesavar Art Gallery organised the competition to showcase talents of both emerging and established abstract artists in the country. The first season of the event was held recently at the art gallery housed at a 150+ year-old heritage building at Pune Camp.

“My works focus on stability, stillness, and calmness. I explore art through the world of theatre, where the interplay of lights, dimensions, angles, and the texture of the stage—uneven tiles and roof—captivate me. My connection with Vesavar goes back to its opening in April 2023, where I had the privilege of showcasing my work in the first exhibition,” said More.

The title “Inspiration of Vesavar” and a cash prize of ₹25,000 was awarded to artist Rahul Wagh.

“Abstract art has always resonated with me, inspired by the simple yet profound structures of my childhood village. I’ve spent countless hours immersed in the beauty of moonlit nights, flowing rivers, and towering trees, bringing these reflections to life on canvas in just minutes,” Wagh said.

Renowned artists Pandit Khairnar and Shrikant Kadam critiqued the paintings and art forms submitted for the contest.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) inaugurated the event and presented the awards.

“Art represents a unique aspect of human identity, where we transcend reality through creativity. It is the harmonious blend of heart and mind, infused with our experiences and circumstances, that allows us to create something new. This artistic journey lives within us, and I believe that art, in all its diverse forms, is essential to our existence,” Hardikar said.

Following the announcement of winners, the gallery opened its new exhibition with works of 13 artists, including Abhishek Joshi, Aboli Kadam, Ganesh Shinde, Maredu Ramu, Monika Sonik, Nivas Kanhare, Sachin Tonape, Samadhan Kakad, Savani Puranik, Shubham Kesur, and Snehal Ekbote.