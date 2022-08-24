Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD

According to data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. However, Maharashtra has reported good rainfall this monsoon season

As per the met department, 21 districts in Maharashtra have reported excess and large excess rainfall till August 23. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. As the monsoon has been active so far, rainfall deficiency is not reported in any district in the state.

According to the weather department, most districts from Konkan and Goa have reported normal rainfall as the normal rainfall in this region is on the higher side.

Pune district has reported an excess rainfall of 38 per cent between June 1 to August 23.

Mumbai city which reported nine per cent less than normal rainfall also falls in the normal category. Actual rainfall reported in Mumbai city is 1,481 mm against the normal rainfall of 1636.1 mm for the season. Sangli district in Central Maharashtra has reported rainfall with 16 per cent less than normal rainfall. As per the weather department, Sangli district also is in the normal rainfall range. Actual rainfall reported in the district is at 274.2 mm against the normal rainfall of 326.8 mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said, “Normal rainfall range for most parts in Konkan and Goa is in thousands but that for other regions is relatively less. Especially in August, the normal range is very high. In Marathwada as well, many districts are reporting excess and large excess rainfall as the normal are comparatively less, But for that region, rains have been good this season. Most districts in the State have reported good rainfall as the monsoon has remained active in most parts of the season despite its slow start,” said Kashyapi.

Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.

“Pune city is likely to have partly cloudy skies, with light to very light rainfall for Pune till August 26. There are no warnings for other parts of Maharashtra as well,” said Kashyapi.