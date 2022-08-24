Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. However, Maharashtra has reported good rainfall this monsoon season
As per the met department, 21 districts in Maharashtra have reported excess and large excess rainfall till August 23. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. As the monsoon has been active so far, rainfall deficiency is not reported in any district in the state.
According to the weather department, most districts from Konkan and Goa have reported normal rainfall as the normal rainfall in this region is on the higher side.
Pune district has reported an excess rainfall of 38 per cent between June 1 to August 23.
Mumbai city which reported nine per cent less than normal rainfall also falls in the normal category. Actual rainfall reported in Mumbai city is 1,481 mm against the normal rainfall of 1636.1 mm for the season. Sangli district in Central Maharashtra has reported rainfall with 16 per cent less than normal rainfall. As per the weather department, Sangli district also is in the normal rainfall range. Actual rainfall reported in the district is at 274.2 mm against the normal rainfall of 326.8 mm.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said, “Normal rainfall range for most parts in Konkan and Goa is in thousands but that for other regions is relatively less. Especially in August, the normal range is very high. In Marathwada as well, many districts are reporting excess and large excess rainfall as the normal are comparatively less, But for that region, rains have been good this season. Most districts in the State have reported good rainfall as the monsoon has remained active in most parts of the season despite its slow start,” said Kashyapi.
Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
“Pune city is likely to have partly cloudy skies, with light to very light rainfall for Pune till August 26. There are no warnings for other parts of Maharashtra as well,” said Kashyapi.
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 nabbed by STF
Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday.
Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism.
NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns
The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service. The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years, informed NCR officials.
UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh's largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday. “With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based the state, cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
