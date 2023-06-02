Mother, ‘tutor’ son clear SSC exam

The announcement of Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) results on Friday has brought double joy in a family with both happy faces 28 years apart in age. (Left) Manthan Telange (15) and his mother Monica (43). (HT PHOTO)

Manthan Telange (15) and his mother Monica (43), a waste picker, studied together for the Class 10 state board exams and passed with 64% and 51.8% marks respectively.

Like past years, children of waste pickers, associated with the Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), have secured good marks in the exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The single mother, who stays with the family at Hadapsar vasti, used to read the study material from her son Manthan’s school WhatsApp group. She wanted to complete her matriculation as it was the minimum qualification required for various jobs.

“Mathan was my ‘tutor’. He wants to become a doctor and will prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). I want to do a nursing course and prepare for Class 12 exams in future,” said Monika.

Jayesh Navgire and his sister live with their mother after their father left them 14 years ago. Mandakini, their mother, has been the sole earner in the family doing multiple jobs — waste collector in the mornings and housekeeper during afternoons. Jayesh, along with his studies, took up job at a Bisleri bottled water manufacturing plant in Manjri to support the family. He secured 64% in SSC exam.

Sonali Rathod was sent to Maher, a women’s support ashram, for her education after the death of her parents by her brother Rama, a waste picker. Despite staying away from her family, Sonali scored 65% in her Class 10 exams.

The success of kids brings joy and pride not only to their families but also to the waste picker community.

“We applaud these students for their dedication and hard work, which have enabled them to reach the milestone,” a representative of Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), a non-profit bringing together waste pickers, itinerant waste buyers, waste collectors and other informal sectors, said.