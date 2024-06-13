Mother, son killed by electrocution at Chakan 

A woman and her 15-year-old son lost their lives due to an electrocution incident at Chakan on Tuesday evening, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Jaju and Samarth Jaju. On Tuesday evening Pallavi went to clean the terrace along with her son. Due to heavy rainfall, an electric current entered the water on the terrace. The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Jaju and Samarth Jaju. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The teenage boy came in contact with a metal tin, which was electrically charged. To help her son, Pallavi rushed to the spot and came in contact with an eclectic current. Police said both mother and son died due to electrocution. Emergency services were deployed to provide immediate medical assistance, but it was too late to save their lives.