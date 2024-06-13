 Mother, son killed by electrocution at Chakan  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mother, son killed by electrocution at Chakan 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The teenage boy came in contact with a metal tin, which was electrically charged. To help her son, Pallavi rushed to the spot and came in contact with an eclectic current

A woman and her 15-year-old son lost their lives due to an electrocution incident at Chakan on Tuesday evening, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Jaju and Samarth Jaju. On Tuesday evening Pallavi went to clean the terrace along with her son. Due to heavy rainfall, an electric current entered the water on the terrace. 

The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Jaju and Samarth Jaju. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Jaju and Samarth Jaju. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The teenage boy came in contact with a metal tin, which was electrically charged. To help her son, Pallavi rushed to the spot and came in contact with an eclectic current. Police said both mother and son died due to electrocution. Emergency services were deployed to provide immediate medical assistance, but it was too late to save their lives. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Mother, son killed by electrocution at Chakan 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On