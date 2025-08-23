Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Old Pune-Mumbai highway

A 25-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Hotel Mayur, Talegaon Dabhade, Pune, on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Praveshkumar Saket, from Talegaon MIDC Road, Pune, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident was reported at around 8 pm on a lane going from Pune towards Mumbai, when the deceased, Vaibahv Oswal, was on his way home from his company in Baner. The accused has been identified as Praveshkumar Saket, from Talegaon MIDC Road, Pune, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. According to police, a speeding mixer truck collided with the victim’s motorcycle from the rear. The impact was so severe that Oswal was crushed to death on the spot.

Eyewitnesses alerted local authorities, and police rushed to the scene. The body was sent for post-mortem, while the mixer truck was seized. A case has been filed at Talegaon Dabhade police station against the driver of the mixer under BNS sections 106(1), 281,125 (A),125(B) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.