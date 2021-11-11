Motorist flees away with traffic police jammer in Pune

PUNE A man is on the run for stealing the jammer that a traffic policeman installed on his vehicle.

The man, who is on the run from the police, was driving on the wrong side of road diversion on Gotiram Bhaiyya chowk along Shivaji road. He was caught around 5:45pm on Sunday.

“They caught him while driving under the influence of alcohol on the wrong side of the road and then an accident was reported in the area nearby. They put the jammer on his vehicle and rushed to the accident spot. When they came back around two hours later, the vehicle was gone,” said hawaldar Faham Sayyed.

As there is no CCTV in the area, the complainant police constable could not narrate how the vehicle was stolen with the jammer intact.

The police have started an investigation to find the man.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4/122, 177, and 130/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Khadak police station.