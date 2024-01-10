close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Motorists skid due to rain and slippery roads

Motorists skid due to rain and slippery roads

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Acting on the calls, firemen rushed to the spot, offered help and cleared the traffic, said officials

The Pune fire brigade department received around eight calls of motorists skidding on roads after the sudden downpour on Tuesday.

Many people were seen cautioning other motorists to drive slowly. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
Many people were seen cautioning other motorists to drive slowly. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

Acting on the calls, firemen rushed to the spot, offered help and cleared the traffic, said officials.

As per the fire brigade officials, they received calls from Fatimanagar, Shaniwarwada, Kothrud, Bund Garden Road, Shivaji Nagar Chowk, Nal Stop, Shankar Sheth Road and Sahakarnagar areas.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, fire brigade department, said, “Due to sudden early morning rainfall, there were incidents of motorcycles skidding on slippery roads. We received 7-8 distress calls.”

Many people were seen cautioning other motorists to drive slowly.

Mahesh Thorat from Shivajinagar area sustained minor injuries after skidding from motorcycle. He said, “It was due to drizzle. The incident would not have taken place in heavy rains.”

Throat said traffic police were on the spot to help and warn two-wheelers to go slow.

Ajay Birajdar of Baner who did not suffer any injury after his vehicle skid on Bund Garden Road warned other motorists to be cautious while riding on the stretch.

