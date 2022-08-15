Moving car catches fire on Pune-Satara highway, four escape unhurt

A moving car caught fire inside Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara highway following which four passengers travelling in the vehicle managed to escape unhurt from the blaze, officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade department said.

The incident took place on Sunday around 11 am, the official said.

According to fire brigade department, four persons from Karve nagar in Kothrud were travelling towards Satara in the car when they noticed smoke emanating from the engine and they pulled over on the side of the road and got out before the flames engulfed the vehicle, he said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. “The cooling operation has been completed and nobody was injured in the incident. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the official said.