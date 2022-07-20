MP Girish Bapat seeks funds for Hadapsar railway station development
Pune: In a bid to develop and shift some of the train operations from Pune railway station, speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Pune Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat demanded funds for the development of Hadapsar railway station. Since last few years, Pune railway division has been planning to shift some operations from Pune railway station to Hadapsar.
Currently, three long-route trains start from Hadapsar railway station, including the Hadapsar-Hyderabad express train.
Bapat said, “To ease pressure from Pune railway station, the Central Railways is planning to shift some train operations from Pune railway station to Hadapsar which has four platforms and one foot overbridge. There is lack of public transport facilities and proper parking space at the station premises. Hence, funds should be allocated for development of this station.”
“The development works include widening of the road leading to the Hadapsar railway station, constructing a station building with passenger amenities, a reservation centre and spacious waiting rooms at platforms,” Bapat said.
The station, located on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar area, has only one approach road through the main road. According to a detailed survey report submitted to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by the Pune railway division in the past, the railways had demanded 11,000 sq ft land for two new platforms and other infrastructure facilities like parking lots, waiting rooms, and parcel office.
