MPCB directs hospital to set up bio-medical waste facility

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Friday issued interim direction to a hospital in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits for non-compliance with bio-medical waste norms. MPCB on Friday issued interim direction to a hospital in PMC limits for non-compliance with bio-medical waste norms. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The hospital located in Timber Market area has been directed to set up an isolated bio-medical waste storage facility within a month.

The notice issued by JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, states that the hospital should submit the bio-medical waste annual returns and details of the wastewater treatment facility within a month.

The board also asked the hospital to maintain a record of bio-medical waste and adopt the practice to segregate and store in colour coded bags up to its disposal.

Earlier, a show cause notice was issued to a hospital at Mitra Mandal Chowk for non-compliance with bio-medical waste norms. Despite the notice, the hospital failed to act.

An interim direction under section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 were issued to the hospitals. A proposal was also submitted by the sub-regional officer to initiate legal action against the hospital.

The hospital was asked to submit an action report on the above directions within seven days and in case of failure, the board will initiate further legal action as per the procedure.