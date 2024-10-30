MPCB found 15 out of 18 types of firecrackers exceeded noise limit during the test

At least 15 out of 18 types of firecrackers tested by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on October 28 at Wakdewadi have been found to violate the permissible noise limit. The testing was carried out as per standard procedure and the report for the same will be submitted to the MPCB head office in Mumbai, a senior official from the MPCB said. People prefer sparkling firecrackers that look attractive and generate less noise. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Kartik Langote, sub-regional officer, MPCB, said, “The testing was conducted as per standard procedure. We will soon be submitting the report about this to our head office in Mumbai and appropriate action will be taken by the head office.”

J S Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “The board is following standard procedure to keep a check on noise pollution during the Diwali festival. However, compared to previous years, awareness among people has increased significantly and citizens are now avoiding bursting firecrackers that generate loud noises. This is the positive change we have been observing over the last two to three years.’’

Firecracker sellers in Pune city made a similar observation that the demand for firecrackers that generate loud noise has decreased significantly in recent years. People prefer sparkling firecrackers that look attractive and generate less noise.

As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the MPCB carries out firecracker testing at least a week before the main Diwali festival every year. For this, random samples of firecrackers are collected and the noise level is tested. This is mainly to check the intensity of noise generated from single firecrackers upon bursting.

This year, the testing was conducted on October 28 by officials from the MPCB and police department. From small to large, at least 18 types of firecrackers including rockets, fireworks, firebombs and others were tested only to find that nearly 15 out of the 18 types of firecrackers violated the permissible noise limit of 40 to 70 decibel during the night depending on the zones decided by the board.

As per the data shared by the MPCB, rockets generated higher noise of about 90 decibel each followed by 2K Tiger Blast which generated around 84.1 decibel noise. The lowest noise (68 decibel) was recorded by Deluxe Himalaya Fireworks (Blue) and Golden Incredible India Fireworks.

Meanwhile, some people raised questions about the timing of the firecracker testing carried out by the MPCB. A former MPCB official, on condition of anonymity said, “The firecracker testing just a few days before the main Diwali festival is not of any use. By the time the board gets the results, the firecrackers are already being sold in the market so how is the board supposed to keep a check on noise pollution caused by particular firecrackers. Testing should be carried out at least a month before Diwali and the sale of firecrackers found violating permissible noise limits should be banned.”