MPCB instructs PMC to act against pollution norm violations

Following the surge in violation of air and water pollution in the city, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday conducted a joint meeting to discuss steps towards effective implementation of pollution control norms. The meeting was held at the MPCB office and was attended by PMC officials from the solid waste management department, drainage department, and environment department amongst other officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the meeting, the board instructed the civic body to coordinate within their department and start taking stern action against violators to curb the rising menace of air and water pollution in the city.

During the meeting issues like absolute compliance of solid waste management rules, domestic effluent generation in Pune city and its treatment, single-use plastic and air pollution were discussed, the officials said.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “We have received complaints of illegal trash and leaves burning from citizens. In some cases, the allegations are that the sanitary staff is burning the waste. This is illegal and a violation of pollution control norms. We have asked the PCMC to start taking action against the violators.”

As per the officials, during the meeting, the board instructed that the PMC should prepare a quarterly report on the efforts and initiatives taken by all departments to control pollution in the Mula-Mutha River, disposal of municipal Solid waste, control air pollution, noise pollution, plastic waste, and more.

Andhale further informed that domestic waste and untreated water are getting mixed in the Mula-Mutha river in some locations of PMC limits. The civic body is instructed to prevent this and come up with a permanent solution.

“The PMC has been asked to take strong measures to prevent air and water pollution along with action for single-use plastic. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started taking action against the ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and we expect the PMC to take similar action,” he added.

During the meeting, Manisha Shekatkar, superintending engineer, PMC informed for the treatment of domestic effluent generated in PMC limits the civic body has established 10 sewage treatment plants (STP) for the treatment of domestic effluent.

“These ten plants have a total capacity of 477 MLD. However, the domestic effluent generated in Pune city is 883 MLD and there is a gap in treatment capacity. To overcome this PMC has proposed an additional 10 STPs at various locations and their construction work is in progress.”

Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of PMC, said the action for illegal burning and single-use plastic has been started and the drive will increase post-elections.

“We will submit the quarterly report to the MPCB of the action taken against the violators.”