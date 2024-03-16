MPCB issues closure notice to industrial unit in Dehugaon for flouting pollution norms

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a closure notice to industrial units in Dehu gaon for flouting air pollution and noise norms. The industrial unit during inspection was found operating sans environmental clearance from the board. Dehugaon industrial unit during MPCB inspection was found operating sans environmental clearance from the board. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The closure notice was issued on Thursday, March 14, to Kashyad Industries, under section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under section 31A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The MPCB had received complaints from area residents of Dehugaon on January 30 this year regarding blatant noise and air pollution caused by the unit.

The MPCB officials visited the unit on February 21 and conducted an inspection. During the inspection, the unit was found operating without consent to establish and consent to operate from the board.

Furthermore, the activities were even carried out in an open area and during inspection traces of paint were observed on land within the premises. Following this, the respective sub regional officer, Pune –II proposed legal action against the unit for non-compliance.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer of MPCB, Pune, informed the unit was operating without obtaining consent from the board as per the provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“There were no adequate pollution control devices installed at the unit. This leads to the air emissions into the nearby area causing air pollution into the environment,” he said.

Andhale, said, that given the non-compliance Kashyap Industries was directed to stop manufacturing activities and not to resume any activity without prior permission from the board.

“In case of violation of the direction of the board legal action will be initiated against the unit as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” he added.