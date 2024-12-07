MPCB recommends road repair, maintenance & plantation to curb air pollution in Wagholi

Based on air quality monitoring data during summer and after the monsoon, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) recommended that road repair and maintenance and plantation work are necessary to curb air pollution in Wagholi. Whereas the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its latest hearing on December 3 accepted the MPCB’s recommendation, and directed the MPCB to conduct periodic inspection to check whether or not the recommendation is being followed, and to check work progress to control air pollution in the said area. The MPCB said that it also received a response from the Lonikand traffic division stating that they had banned heavy vehicle entry between 7 am and 10 am and 5 pm and 9 pm, and taken action against 2,275 vehicles between February and September 2024 for violating rules. (HT FILE)

In March this year, an application was registered with the principal bench of the NGT regarding air pollution and road damage caused by the unregulated movement of trucks in Wagholi. Nearly 60 to 70 trucks were said to be commuting to and from Bawadi village, polluting the air beyond the permissible limit. The NGT transferred the case to its western zonal bench which directed the MPCB to submit an action taken report on the issue.

The MPCB submitted its action taken report in October 2024 in which it said that the continuous ambient air quality monitoring (CAAQM) carried out for 24 hours in March 2024 near Dhaval Shivtirth, Wagholi, revealed that PM10 concentration was 424.73 per cubic metre and PM2.5 concentration was 177.61 per cubic metre - both exceeding the national ambient air quality limit. While the second CAAQM monitoring carried out for 24 hours in October 2024 near Dhaval Shivtirth, Wagholi, revealed that PM10 concentration was 105.55 per cubic metre and PM2.5 concentration was 48.32 per cubic metre - both only marginally exceeding the national ambient air quality limit.

Significantly, it was raining the night the second monitoring was carried out. In its action taken report submitted in October 2024, the MPCB also said that it surveyed stone crushers and issued proposed directions to the units found violating the consent norms. The MPCB said that it issued a letter to the senior police inspector, Wagholi; executive engineer, public works department (PWD); and regional transport officer in June and September 2024. In its action taken report submitted in October 2024, the MPCB further said that it received a response from the PWD stating that the concerned road (total length: 11.76 km) was part of a major district road and started at Wagholi, passed through the Bawadi-Nagarmal Vasti Tulapur in Haveli, and continued till the Shirur taluka. As there were quarries and crushers on both sides, the road experienced heavy vehicle movement and was damaged at multiple points due to the heavily loaded traffic.

The MPCB said that it also received a response from the Lonikand traffic division stating that they had banned heavy vehicle entry between 7 am and 10 am and 5 pm and 9 pm, and taken action against 2,275 vehicles between February and September 2024 for violating rules. The MPCB said that it submitted its action taken report after receiving responses from the other departments and the Stone Crusher Association.

In its action taken report submitted in October 2024, the MPCB concluded that the Wagholi-Bawadi-Lonikand cement-concrete road is damaged at some places and re-suspension of dust is observed due to heavy vehicle movement. The MPCB recommended that road repair and maintenance and plantation are necessary to curb air pollution in Wagholi.

Accepting the MPCB’s recommendation, the western bench of the NGT comprising justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni, during its December 3 hearing, said, “We accept all the recommendations made by the MPCB in its action taken report, and direct the MPCB to conduct a periodic inspection of the site in question in order to show that air pollution at the site in question has been brought under control within the period as directed by us.” With this order, the NGT bench disposed of the case.

Key recommendations by MPCB to curb air pollution in Wagholi

- Vehicles used for transportation be fully covered.

- PWD display speed limits on the Wagholi-Bawadi-Lonikand road.

- Stone Crusher Association provide tyre-washing system on the Wagholi-Bawadi-Lonikand road to control dust emissions. Also, all material be vetted before transportation.

- Stone Crusher Association carry out water sprinkling through tanker on the Wagholi-Bawadi-Lonikand road thrice a day to control dust emissions.

- Stone Crusher Association provide dense plantation on both sides of the road. Also, regular cleaning be carried out on the road.

- PWD repair and maintain the road in good condition.