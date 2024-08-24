MPCB says Mercedes-Benz Chakan plant flouts rules

Pune: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) claimed in a series of posts on X that a surprise inspection on Friday found the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant at Chakan in violation of pollution control guidelines. MPCB claimed in a series of posts on X that a surprise inspection on Friday found the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant at Chakan in violation of pollution control guidelines. (HT)

The site visit, led by MPCB chairman Siddhesh Kadam on Friday, reportedly revealed “non-compliance with environmental standards”, a deviation that the board termed as “significant concern”.

Siddhesh, a real estate developer and younger son of Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister Ramdas Kadam, arrived at the Mercedes plant with a large entourage, though only a few were actual MPCB officials.

The visit, along with flurry of social media messages and a press release issued through a private public relations (PR) firm, however, triggered questions online, prompting MPCB to delete the posts.

Siddhesh’s use of a private PR firm to publicise the alleged violations also marked a first for the environment watchdog, as per sources within MPCB.

“The current non-compliance with environmental standards is a significant concern and a deviation from what is expected from such a prestigious brand,” stated the press release Friday evening.

MPCB officials said they will soon issue a notice to the German automaker.

Jagannath H Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “We will issue a show-cause notice to the company on Monday as Saturday and Sunday are government holidays for us. They will be asked to complete the compliance on priority.”

“As an immediate action, we have forfeited Mercedes Benz’s bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh. Two years ago, when consent was granted, the plant was instructed to upgrade and comply with standards. During the recent inspection, it was evident that the upgrades were not made. The effluent and sewage treatment plants at the facility were not up to the mark,” Siddhesh said.

The Sena leader claimed that the multinational company operating in substandard manner is unacceptable.

“MPCB officials had visited the company’s plant in Germany last year, and we have written to their headquarters questioning why the Pune plant lacks the same pollution control compliance. The experts at the Pune plant were found lacking sound knowledge of pollution control norms,” he said.

In its statement, Mercedes-Benz said, “Mercedes-Benz is in its 30th year of operations in India, with the state-of-art manufacturing facility in Chakan in its 15th year of operations, which is a benchmark in automotive manufacturing in India. The company adheres to the most stringent global standards in production quality and upholds highest environment and sustainability practices, complying to all the mandated guidelines and regulations as required by law. We have not received any written notice or formal request from MPCB describing the claimed violations. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities and present all required processes and documentation, and take any corrective actions, if required.”

The Mercedes-Benz India production facility, spread over 100 acres in Chakan, has been operational since 2009 and employs over 1,000 workers. The plant, which began producing locally assembled electric vehicles in 2022, plays a crucial role in the company’s global production network, serving markets in Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In March 2024, the Maharashtra government appointed Siddhesh as MPCB chairman, a decision that sparked controversy. The science graduate with an MBA (international) degree from Deakin University of Australia had then defended his appointment even as Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress criticised it, alleging it violated rules requiring 25 years of experience in environmental matters.

Under the existing rules, only a person with 25 years of experience in matters related to environmental protection or having experience in institutions dealing with matters relating to environmental protection can be appointed to the post.

Siddhesh’s elder brother, Yogesh Kadam, is a Shiv Sena MLA from Dapoli. Siddhesh’s appointment as MPCB chairman was then seen as a political gesture to appease his father in March as it coincided with Ramdas trading barbs against another Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar.