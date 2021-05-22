MPCB seeks explanation from PMC for dumping waste in riverbed area

Despite National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) warning, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued to operate the garbage processing plant at Sinhagad road and is dumping garbage at the Mutha riverbed. Following a complaint from local residents and environmental activists, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the spot and sought an explanation from PMC officials.

Abhishek Kumbharkar, a local resident of Wadgaon Budruk area found out the dumping of garbage near the Bhumi Green Energy Company premises. The processing plant near Prayeja city on Sinhagad road was set up by PMC in 2016 with contract given to Bhumi Green Energy to process 150 metric ton of garbage. The private firm recycles waste and produces a RDF (refuse derived fuel). Kumbharkar approached environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar, who wrote a letter to the PMC solid waste department and MPCB officials.

Kiran Hasabnis, MPCB sub-regional officer said, “After the complaint, we visited the spot on Friday and found the company is storing waste outside the project premises near the river. Most of the garbage is segregated plastic. Due to the slope, the garbage is rolling into the river. We have noted down versions of the company and other observations. We will send a letter to PMC to explain whether the land belongs to PMC, or it has taken on rent to dump the garbage. If we find any flaws in the explanation and our observation, we will serve notice to PMC and company.”

Vijay Tilekar, Owner, Bhumi Energy Green Company said, “We set up the plant in 2016 and are processing 150 metric tonnes of waste and producing RDF (refuse derived fuel). We give plastic material to other companies for recycling purposes. It has taken the private land on rent adjacent to our plant to keep plastic material temporary before transporting to Malegaon based plastic recycling plant. There is no dumping of garbage in the riverbed.”

In 2019, Yadwadkar had filed a petition in the NGT and mentioned the 12 dumping spots in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The NGT took cognisance of the issue and appointed a five-member committee and NGT had appointed MPCB as nodal agency, while warning municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that they should ensure that no further dumping of debris or any other waste, including construction waste is disposed of in the river.

Yadwadkar said, “The firm stored garbage near the river side instead of the project premises. The land is outside the project, and it has been shown in the river protection belt in Pune city’s development plan (DP). The land reclamation has been done and the dumped garbage is is rolling into the river and polluting river water. On one side, the PMC has undertaken a river development project and on the other hand, it is polluting a river.”

Ajit Deshmukh, head of the solid waste department of the PMC said, “Our officials visited the spot. The company has put aside recycling material near the company premises. We instructed the company to remove the rejects as early as possible.”