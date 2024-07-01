 MPCB seize 300 kg of plastic from a manufacturing unit in Kondhwa - Hindustan Times
MPCB seize 300 kg of plastic from a manufacturing unit in Kondhwa

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 02, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The manufacturing unit, Jalaram Plastics, was also fined a penalty of ₹25,000 for violating the norms

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) seized about 300 kg of plastic below 30 microns in size during a raid at a plastic manufacturing unit in Kondhwa on Friday, June 28. 

The unit earlier obtained consent from the board for plastic manufacturing and it is valid up to September 31, 2024. (HT PHOTO)
The manufacturing unit, Jalaram Plastics, was also fined a penalty of 25,000 for violating the norms. 

Speaking about the incident, Rahul Nimbalkar, field officer, MPCB said, “As per the plastic waste management rules, 2022, plastic or plastic items below 30 microns in size are banned for manufacturing, storage and distribution. We received information about such items being kept in a manufacturing unit on Kondhwa. Accordingly, we visited the Jalram Plastics unit along with two PMC sanitary inspectors and seized the plastic. The unit was also fined 25,000 for violating the norms.”  

The unit earlier obtained consent from the board for plastic manufacturing and it is valid up to September 31, 2024. However, the unit was manufacturing items that were not permitted in the consent, Nimbalkar said.  

The board is now planning a full-fledged drive against such violations in the city.

