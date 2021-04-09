MPSC exam postponement evokes mix response from students in Pune

Pune: Following a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the group B preliminary combined examination of the Maharashtra Public service Commission (MPSC) scheduled on April 11 is postponed by the state government.

The decision was taken following record spike in Covid cases in the state. A new date of the examination will be declared soon, according to the state government officials. Meanwhile, many candidates have tested positive and unable to appear for the exams.

While many students and unions have welcomed the postponement of exams considering the safety of students, some students have criticised the move.

“It is a welcome decision taken by the state government and looking at the hike of Covid cases across the state it was necessary to postpone the exams. Last week one of the students who had tested positive died during treatment. And many students are still positive and cannot appear for the exams. It is a relief not only for students, but also to their parents.” said Sharmila Yeole, a student.

Last month, when on similar grounds MPSC had postponed the preliminary examination, protests were carried by students across the stats. Hundreds of students had hit the streets in Pune in protest, after which the chief minister had to interfere and declare the next date for the exams.

While opposing the decision, Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation said, “The decision taken today by the state government is wrong as it is going to impact adversely on students. As majority of students come to Pune from rural areas, now their daily rent, food mess and other expenses will also increase till the next date of examination. It is true that some of the students have tested positive, but postponing the exam is not the solution and the government should have given some other option to the candidates.”