MSBTE diploma result pass percentage drops by 40%

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced results for the final year of diploma courses for engineering, pharmacy and hotel management this week. The overall pass percentage this year has dropped by 40 per cent compared to last year. Last year the pass percentage was 85 per cent.

Students and parents say the dip in pass percentage is due to offline exams held this year. The classes were held online and the exam was conducted offline which has impacted the pass percentage, they claim.

“My son has failed the pharmacy diploma exams despite studying hard. The classes were held online and practicals were not conducted properly and most of the questions in the exam papers were out of the syllabus,” said Prakash Kumar a parent.

“The results of engineering courses have drastically gone down. We will study why the pass percentage has dipped and put in extra efforts to improve it,” said Prof Vidya Byakod, principal of Pimpri Chinchwad polytechnic college.

“Diploma courses are conducted every two years. In the last two years, the classes were conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Whereas the examination for the final year was held in offline mode which may be the reason for drop in pass percentage,” said one of the senior officials from the state technical education department requesting anonymity.