MSBTE diploma result pass percentage drops by 40%
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced results for the final year of diploma courses for engineering, pharmacy and hotel management this week. The overall pass percentage this year has dropped by 40 per cent compared to last year. Last year the pass percentage was 85 per cent.
Students and parents say the dip in pass percentage is due to offline exams held this year. The classes were held online and the exam was conducted offline which has impacted the pass percentage, they claim.
“My son has failed the pharmacy diploma exams despite studying hard. The classes were held online and practicals were not conducted properly and most of the questions in the exam papers were out of the syllabus,” said Prakash Kumar a parent.
“The results of engineering courses have drastically gone down. We will study why the pass percentage has dipped and put in extra efforts to improve it,” said Prof Vidya Byakod, principal of Pimpri Chinchwad polytechnic college.
“Diploma courses are conducted every two years. In the last two years, the classes were conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Whereas the examination for the final year was held in offline mode which may be the reason for drop in pass percentage,” said one of the senior officials from the state technical education department requesting anonymity.
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
