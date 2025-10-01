MSBTE to train polytechnic teachers in industry skills at telecom centre

Pune: To bridge the gap between technical education and industry requirements, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has launched an industrial training program for polytechnic teachers. The training will be held at the BSNL Zonal Telecom Training Centre (ZTTC) in Pune from October 27 to December 12, 2025. MSBTE to train polytechnic teachers in industry skills. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

MSBTE officials said that while students are increasingly offered internships, teachers also need practical exposure to stay updated. “Teachers who train students must themselves have industry experience. This training will enhance their teaching with more relevance, practicality, and confidence,” an official stated.

The program covers key areas in the telecom sector, offering hands-on training in data communication (October 27–31), mobile communication (November 10–14), switching and basic telecom infrastructure (November 24–28), and transmission and FTTH technology (December 8–12). Each batch will have 30 participants.

Officials stated that the training aims to equip educators with current skills and enhance their confidence in delivering job-oriented instruction. Teachers will gain direct exposure to modern telecom equipment and technologies, enabling them to provide students with up-to-date, industry-aligned knowledge.

Applications must be submitted through the polytechnic principals, with details including the teacher’s name, institution code, branch, designation, email, and mobile number. Only faculty from MSBTE-affiliated institutions are eligible.

“Such training will help teachers offer students more practical insights and better career guidance,” an official added. “It’s crucial that our diploma graduates are job-ready when they enter the workforce.”

The program has also been included in the MSBTE academic calendar for the first semester of 2025–26, reflecting its importance in aligning technical education with industry needs.